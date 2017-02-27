White Earth Officers to Begin Wearing Body Cams

They say the body cameras are viewed as a valuable asset intended to assist officers in the prosecution of offenders

WHITE EARTH, Minn. — Police in White Earth will soon be wearing body cameras.

White Earth Tribal Police is just the latest department to implement the program.

Officers will begin recording audio/visual interactions.

They say the body cameras are viewed as a valuable asset intended to assist officers in the prosecution of offenders.

The equipment will also enable administrators to conduct periodic reviews of officer interactions.