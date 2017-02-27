White Earth Officers to Begin Wearing Body Cams

Done Deal? The Star Lake Casino Project
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- A proposed casino on an undeveloped portion of Star Lake is raising concerns and leaving questions unanswered. Members of White Earth Nation and people of Otter Tail County are…
WHITE EARTH, Minn. — Police in White Earth will soon be wearing body cameras.
White Earth Tribal Police is just the latest department to implement the program.
Officers will begin recording audio/visual interactions.
They say the body cameras are viewed as a valuable asset intended to assist officers in the prosecution of offenders.
The equipment will also enable administrators to conduct periodic reviews of officer interactions.