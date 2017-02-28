Boys Basketball: East Region Tournament Highlights

Davies, Red River, West Fargo and Sheyenne advance to region semifinal
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — The field is set for the East Region Tournament semifinals after action ended on Tuesday night.

One-seed Fargo Davies ran past Fargo South 76-55 in the quarterfinals and will face five-seed Red River.

The other semifinal will feature No. 2 West Fargo and No. 3 Sheyenne

Quarterfinal scores:
Davies, 76, Fargo South, 55
GF Red River, 54, Devils Lake, 47
West Fargo, 68, Fargo North, 50,
Sheyenne, 63, Shanley, 60

Related Post

Davies Hockey Skates Past West Fargo
West Fargo Boys Strengthen Hold on 2nd in EDC, Bea...
Sheyenne Boys’ Basketball Cruises Past Valle...
East Region Tournament Brackets Released

You Might Like