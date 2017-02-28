Boys Basketball: East Region Tournament Highlights
Davies, Red River, West Fargo and Sheyenne advance to region semifinal
FARGO, N.D. — The field is set for the East Region Tournament semifinals after action ended on Tuesday night.
One-seed Fargo Davies ran past Fargo South 76-55 in the quarterfinals and will face five-seed Red River.
The other semifinal will feature No. 2 West Fargo and No. 3 Sheyenne
Quarterfinal scores:
Davies, 76, Fargo South, 55
GF Red River, 54, Devils Lake, 47
West Fargo, 68, Fargo North, 50,
Sheyenne, 63, Shanley, 60