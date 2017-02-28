Charges Dismissed in Minneapolis Black Lives Matter Protest Shooting

TJ Nelson

 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Charges are dismissed against one of four men accused in the November 2015 shooting of Black Lives Matter protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct.

The men were at a protest over the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark by police.

A judge has ruled prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to support charges of felony riot against Daniel Macey.

Defense attorneys have also filed motions to dismiss charges against two co-defendants.

Another man, Allen Scarsella, has been convicted of opening fire and wounding five men at the protest.

