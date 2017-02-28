Charges Dismissed in Minneapolis Black Lives Matter Protest Shooting

Defense attorneys have also filed motions to dismiss charges against two co-defendants

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Charges are dismissed against one of four men accused in the November 2015 shooting of Black Lives Matter protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct.

The men were at a protest over the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark by police.

A judge has ruled prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to support charges of felony riot against Daniel Macey.

Another man, Allen Scarsella, has been convicted of opening fire and wounding five men at the protest.