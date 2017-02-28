Girls Basketball: East Region Tournament Highlights

Davies, Wahpeton, Shanley and Grand Forks advance to the region semifinal

FARGO, N.D. — Davies’ girls basketball program took advantage of its top seeding in the East Region Tournament with a 79-61 win against Devils Lake.

West Fargo played a slightly tighter game against Shanley, but the Packers fell by 11 points.

Davies and Wahpeton will meet in Thursday’s semifinals at the Scheels Center, while Shanley and Grand Forks Central will match up.

Quarterfinal scores:

Davies, 79, Devils Lake, 61

Wahpeton, 56, West Fargo, 51

Shanley, 66, West Fargo, 55

GF Central, 64, Red River, 49