You Might Like
University Square Mall Hit with Multiple Burglaries
FARGO, N.D. -- As a business owner, this may be one of your biggest fears. "If someone wants to get in your business bad enough, they're likely going to get in and…
Real Estate Team Nationally Recognized for Helping Heroes Find Homes
FARGO, N.D. -- A local real estate agency is being nationally recognized for helping heroes find homes. In 2016, the team helped almost 50 heroes find, buy and maintain new houses. When…
MN Sunday Liquor Could Mean Business Loss for Fargo Stores
FARGO, N.D. -- Some Fargo liquor store owners say they will take a hit if Minnesota Sunday liquor sales become legal. Joel Wold of Bottle Barn in Fargo says they…