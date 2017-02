UPDATE: Man Critically Injured at Fargo Garage Dies

A man pinned between two trucks at a Fargo garage had no pulse when he was taken by ambulance

FARGO, N.D. — A man who was injured at a Fargo business earlier today has died.

The unidentified man was pinned between two trucks at Custom Truck and Auto Shine in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue South.

Authorities say the victim was directing a truck as it backed out of a garage when the accident took place.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found the victim with no pulse and rushed him to Sanford Medical Center.