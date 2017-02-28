President Trump Eliminates Obama Administration’s Waters of the U.S. Rule

Both U.S. Senators from North Dakota were on hand as Mr. Trump signed his order to eliminate the Obama Administration's Waters of the U.S. rule

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump has signed another executive order that will impact farmers and ranchers.

Senator Heitkamp says it’s time for Congress to act by giving the EPA direction on what water is jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act.

Senator Hoeven says the rule was a regulatory overreach that would have placed burdens on farmers, ranchers and other small businesses in North Dakota and across the nation.

“We’ve worked very hard through the appropriations process to actually stop the rule and now the president’s action today is important because it works to permanently rescind the rule and actually come up with something that makes sense,” he said.

The Waters of the United States rule sought to reinterpret the Clean Water Act to extend federal protections to smaller rivers and streams.