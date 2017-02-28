Red River Broadcasting’s COO Named in Top List of Women in Business

University Square Mall Hit with Multiple Burglaries
FARGO, N.D. -- As a business owner, this may be one of your biggest fears. "If someone wants to get in your business bad enough, they're likely going to get in and…
FARGO, N.D. — Congratulations to our very own Kathy Lau!
She is the chief operating officer of Red River Broadcasting.
Lau was named in the list of Prairie Business Magazine’s Top 25 Women in Business.
The nomination process looks at professional achievement, community contributions and work-life balance.
Along with the magazine’s top 40 under 40, the recipients will be awarded at a banquet at the Fargo Radisson on April 6.
KVRR is owned by Red River Broadcasting.