Red River Broadcasting’s COO Named in Top List of Women in Business

FARGO, N.D. — Congratulations to our very own Kathy Lau!

She is the chief operating officer of Red River Broadcasting.

Lau was named in the list of Prairie Business Magazine’s Top 25 Women in Business.

The nomination process looks at professional achievement, community contributions and work-life balance.

Along with the magazine’s top 40 under 40, the recipients will be awarded at a banquet at the Fargo Radisson on April 6.

