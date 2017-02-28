Shaw Convicted of Murder for Second Time

University Square Mall Hit with Multiple Burglaries
FARGO, N.D. -- As a business owner, this may be one of your biggest fears. "If someone wants to get in your business bad enough, they're likely going to get in and…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second time, a jury in Grand Forks has found Delvin Shaw guilty of the 2014 murder of Jose Lopez.
Shaw was found guilty of murder and burglary after the jury deliberated for less than an hour.
In 2015, a jury convicted Shaw of the crime but the state Supreme Court overturned the verdict saying some testimony should not have been allowed during the trial.
Shaw will be sentenced on Friday.