UND’s Dyer Picks up Second Consecutive Conference Player of the Week Honor

Dyer leads the Fighting Hawks in scoring with 15.2 points per game

OGDEN, Utah (UND Athletics) — Powered by her first career double-double in Saturday’s win over Northern Colorado, senior Makailah Dyer is a repeat winner of the Big Sky Conference’s Player of the Week award, announced Tuesday by league officials. Dyer poured in a team-high 17 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds as North Dakota moved one game closer to a potential regular season crown.

Dyer continued her hot play of late, combining for 68 points in the final three games (22.7 ppg), all UND home wins. She leads the team in scoring at 15.2 per game.

UND is a game ahead of Montana State alone in first place in the league standings with two games to play. North Dakota is aiming for its second Big Sky title, after claiming the 2014 regular season and tournament championships.

Saturday’s tilt with Northern Colorado helped UND inch ever closer to that target, sweeping the Bears in the regular season and moving two games ahead of its travel partner. UND would clinch at least a share of the league’s regular season title with a win or a Montana State loss. It would need both to secure the No. 1 seed Wednesday.

North Dakota will finish its regular season schedule on the road with a Wednesday evening contest at Sacramento State before the season finale at Portland State Friday. The team will then embark on a trip to Reno, Nev., for the conference tournament, where it has already earned a bye into the quarterfinal round and no worse than a No. 2 seed in the 12-team field.