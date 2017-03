App of the Week: Google Keep

As we know, Google is set to take over the universe as we know it. This app may have unlocked the answer as to why — they’ve mastered the fine art of effortless organization.

Take notes, add a to-do list and prioritize your tasks quickly and easily, all with the help of Francie Black in this week’s App of the Week.