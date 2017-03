Boston’s Coming to West Fargo

Boston's offers a contemporary, sit-down family dining atmosphere with a separate sports bar

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar is coming to West Fargo.

The first North Dakota location is expected to open this year with plans for expansion in Fargo, Bismarck and Minot.

The restaurant specializes in gourmet pizza and pasta.

The company has more than 400 locations in the U.S. and Canada.