Discovery Middle School Bands Together to Support Classmate

Wristbands were sold to help pay for a fellow classmate's surgery

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo student is getting help from his school to receive a critical medical procedure.

Griffin Walker, an eighth grader at Discovery Middle School, has a rare birth defect, which causes him to have seizures.

The staff at the school is selling “Team Griffin” wristbands for a minimum donation of $2.

The faculty says that they are proud to do what they can for one of their students.

“It’s not about bills, it’s not about ‘what does it cost’. It’s not what it’s about,” said Roxann Walker, Griffin’s mother. “It’s about kids learning empathy and learning that we’re all on a team. This team is Team Griffin.”

The money raised by the sale of the wristbands will help the Walker family pay for brain surgery and close a hole in Griffin’s skull.