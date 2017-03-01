Fargo Based Vanity Shutting Down; West Acres Loses 12th Store

FARGO, N.D. — After nearly 60 years, Fargo-based Vanity is closing its stores across the country.

In an exclusive interview with KFGO News, Board Chairman Jim Bennett said the women’s fashion retailer has filed for bankruptcy and will close 140 stores in 27 states.

Bennett says competition from internet retailers was a significant factor in the decision.

Vanity employs as many as 1,700 people, depending on the time of year, with more than 100 at its corporate headquarters in Fargo.

This brings another hit to West Acres, losing its 12th store in a year and a half.

It is expected to close by mid-March to the beginning of April.

While mall officials say they have stores coming into the mall, 10 spots remain open.

A pop up artist studio combined with an art gallery moved into the spot vacated by New York and Company.

