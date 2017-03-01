Fargo Churches Putting a Twist on Traditional Ash Wednesday Services

Ashes To-Go and Glitter Ash Were Offered on Ash Wednesday in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Some churches in Fargo put a twist on the traditional Ash Wednesday this year.

If you were driving down Broadway this afternoon, you may have seen a few Fargo clergy members along the road.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Faith United Methodist Church teamed up to provide “Ashes To–Go”.

This allowed people to walk up or drive by and receive their ashes.

“We’re offering ashes in honor of Ash Wednesday for people here on the street and we believe that God isn’t limited to the building of a church,” said Pastor Joe Larson of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo. “We’re bringing God’s love to people out in the street.”

Mariah Bultman, a student in Fargo, it was a matter of convenience.

“It also helps between being a busy college student and everything else going on it’s easier in my time to just stop in and receive the blessing and renewal today,” she said.

Glitter ash was offered by the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.

“It’s a way of saying to the LGBTQ community we see people of faith in you and God sees you and your love,” said Pastor Grace Murray.

Pastor Grace said she got the idea from a church in New York City.

“As people of faith, we are constantly being called to reach out and to love our neighbor in the same way God loves us and it’s important for people to know that,” she said. “They only know by our actions and this is a very visible action.”

Ash Wednesday is the start of Lent, which ends on April 13th.