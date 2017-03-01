K9 Officer Regional Meet Scheduled in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo has been chosen to host a three day regional K9 service dog meet.

More than 70 police dogs will show up to the Region 12 United States Police Canine Association gathering.

Moorhead hosted the same meet-up about 10 years ago.

Local authorities hope those who visit the event will get a whole new perspective on what K9 units are all about.

“They aren’t what you might see in the movies,” explained Lt. George Vinson with the Fargo Police Department. “They’re not the vicious attack dogs or anything like that. They’re actually very well trained dogs that use their nose to help us in a variety of tasks.”

The three day event starts on June 11th.

A location is yet to be set.