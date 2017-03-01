LIVE: Learn About Somali Culture And Cuisine

International Potluck Featuring Somali Food Set For Plains Art Museum

Peter Schott joins Adam Ladwig on KVRR’s morning show.

Schott helps organize the International Potluck series, a monthly potluck meal at the Plains Art Museum.

This month, the group is featuring Somali food.

Everyone who brings a dish shares a story about Somali culture.

They try out samosa, a fried wrapping filled with meat, vegetables and spices.

The event is Thursday, March 2nd from 5-8 p.m. at the Plains Art Museum.

Find out how to get tickets by clicking here.