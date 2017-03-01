NDSU Men’s Basketball Heading into Summit League Tournament with a Sense of Urgency

The two-seeded Bison will face seven-seed IUPUI

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is days away from its first-round matchup against IUPUI in the Summit League Tournament.

The Bison split the regular-season series against the Jaguars, but head coach Dave Richman says this is the one that matters.

“The phrase that we’re talking about to the group right now is just the urgency,” Richman said. “The urgency on your close-outs, the urgency to be in a gap, the urgency to finish a possession with a box-out. Because it’s that time of year where you have to be more locked in to every possession, every shot, every timeout situation matters just a little bit more.”

NDSU’s game in Sioux Falls, S.D. is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.