North Dakota Lawmakers’ Reaction to President Trump’s Address to Congress

President Trump wrapped up his first speech in front of a joint session of congress and fellow Republican lawmakers from North Dakota say they are inspired by his speech. Kelly Wang reports from Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump wrapped up his first speech in front of a joint session of congress.

He outlined his plans on immigration, health care and the budget.

Fellow Republican lawmakers from North Dakota say they are inspired by his speech.

“It was so great to have a president who didn’t apologize for American exceptionalism,” said Rep. Kevin Cramer. “Somebody who spoke of aspirational goals, big dreams and challenges to those big dreams.”

President Trump praised the progress on the Dakota Access pipeline during the speech and promised to create jobs by investing in infrastructure.

He said in order to make this solid investment, his administration would be guided by two core principals: “Buy American and hire American”.

“I tried not to embarrass myself when I jumped up and screamed loudly and began to applaud,” said Rep. Cramer. “It was a very personal and rewarding message to hear him to say so early in the speech.”

There are some who did not agree with the president’s message.

However, Congressman Cramer said he is hopeful President Trump will bring back the American spirit.

“I think it was a very powerful speech,” he said. “I suspect it played very well to the nation.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Hoeven said he hopes the president will expand support for farmers, calling them the backbone of the economy.

“We will be writing a new farm bill next year,” he said. “Again, very important things like crop insurance and support for farmers and ranchers through a good farm bill. Right now it’s more important than ever.”

Both congressmen agree that agriculture and the economy are the two main issues they will work on with the Trump Administration.

North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, issued a statement after the president’s address saying she hopes the president follows his own speech about working in a bipartisan way.