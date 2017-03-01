Ponsford Man Makes Plea in Fargo Woman’s Murder

The 23-year-old Ponsford, Minnesota man killed 40-year-old Cory Terlecky in her south Fargo townhouse in May 2016.
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, N.D. — The man accused of raping and killing a Fargo woman last May has pleaded guilty to her murder in a plea deal.

A gross sexual imposition charge against Landon Lauwagie was dropped.

The 23-year-old Ponsford, Minnesota man killed 40-year-old Cory Terlecky in her south Fargo townhouse in May 2016.

Lauwagie fled the area after the murder and was eventually arrested in southern Minnesota on a probation violation.

He will be sentenced on May 15.

Related Post

Wadena Man Indicted on First Degree Murder Charge
KVRR 2016 Year in Review: Part I
Man Makes Plea Deal in Moorhead Home Invasion
Dispute Leads to Alleged Christmas Eve Murder

You Might Like

Boston's Coming to West Fargo

  WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar is coming to West Fargo. The first North Dakota location is expected to open this year with plans for expansion in Fargo, Bismarck and Minot. Boston's offers a contemporary, sit-down…

Wadena Man Indicted on First Degree Murder Charge

  WADENA, Minn. -- A Grand Jury has indicted a Wadena man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in November. Antonio St. Marie had been released from jail the day before the shooting. Margaret St. Marie,…

Ponsford Man Makes Plea in Fargo Woman's Murder

  FARGO, N.D. -- The man accused of raping and killing a Fargo woman last May has pleaded guilty to her murder in a plea deal. A gross sexual imposition charge against Landon Lauwagie was dropped. The 23-year-old Ponsford, Minnesota man…