Ponsford Man Makes Plea in Fargo Woman’s Murder

FARGO, N.D. — The man accused of raping and killing a Fargo woman last May has pleaded guilty to her murder in a plea deal.

A gross sexual imposition charge against Landon Lauwagie was dropped.

The 23-year-old Ponsford, Minnesota man killed 40-year-old Cory Terlecky in her south Fargo townhouse in May 2016.

Lauwagie fled the area after the murder and was eventually arrested in southern Minnesota on a probation violation.

He will be sentenced on May 15.