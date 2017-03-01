Ponsford Man Makes Plea in Fargo Woman’s Murder

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar is coming to West Fargo. The first North Dakota location is expected to open this year with plans for expansion in Fargo, Bismarck and Minot. Boston's offers a contemporary, sit-down…
WADENA, Minn. -- A Grand Jury has indicted a Wadena man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in November. Antonio St. Marie had been released from jail the day before the shooting. Margaret St. Marie,…
FARGO, N.D. -- The man accused of raping and killing a Fargo woman last May has pleaded guilty to her murder in a plea deal. A gross sexual imposition charge against Landon Lauwagie was dropped. The 23-year-old Ponsford, Minnesota man…