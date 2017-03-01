South Korean Piano Trio Stops by Davies High School

FARGO, N.D. — A well-known piano trio from South Korea met with a group of high schoolers in south Fargo.

The Ahn Trio performed a number of songs for a Davies High School music class, including their rendition of Purple Rain.

In between songs, Lucia, Maria and Angela Ahn answered questions about their start and the music industry.

They also helped the young musicians work on ensemble pieces for their upcoming student concert.

“It’s really important to do that because the students get really excited and sort of plants the love of music for them,” they said. “Whether they go into music or not, they will always have that with them.”

The trio is set to perform at MSUM Thursday night at 7:30.