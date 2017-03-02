Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Carrington Family

Alexander, Melody and Spencer Tufte died in a fire on February 25, 2017.

CARRINGTON, N.D. – A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for a Carrington, ND family devastated by a fatal fire.

Alexander, Melody and Spencer Tufte died in a fire on February 25, 2017.

Their parents, Dawn and Brandon, survived. Brandon is hospitalized in the Twin Cities.

The vigil tonight will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the scene of the fatal fire.

There will be barricades set up to keep mourners safe around the scene.

Funeral services have been set for next Wednesday, March 8th at the Carrington High School Gymnasium at 3:00 p.m.

Burial will be in the Carrington Cemetery.

Trinity Lutheran Church will be offering their candles for the service.