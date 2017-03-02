Essentia Nutrition: Staying On Top Of The Dates On Your Food Label

KVRR's Shiina LoSciuto sat down with a registered and licensed dietician for this week's Essentia Nutrition
Shiina LoSciuto

Related Post

UPDATED: Governor Dayton Relaxing at Home After Co...
Health Matters: Working Together During Pregnancy
Health Matters: Preparing for Daylight Saving Time
BreatheND Urges Lawmakers to Continue Funding

You Might Like

Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Carrington Family

CARRINGTON, N.D. – A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for a Carrington, ND family devastated by a fatal fire. Alexander, Melody and Spencer Tufte died in a fire on February 25, 2017. Their parents, Dawn and Brandon, survived. Brandon is…

Attorney General Did Not Reveal Meetings With Russia

(CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington whose interactions with President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn led to Flynn's firing, according to the Justice Department. Sessions did not mention…