Essentia Nutrition: Staying On Top Of The Dates On Your Food Label

Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Carrington Family
CARRINGTON, N.D. – A candlelight vigil will be held tonight for a Carrington, ND family devastated by a fatal fire. Alexander, Melody and Spencer Tufte died in a fire on February 25, 2017. Their parents, Dawn and Brandon, survived. Brandon is…
Attorney General Did Not Reveal Meetings With Russia
(CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington whose interactions with President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn led to Flynn's firing, according to the Justice Department. Sessions did not mention…
Two Rescued in Fergus Falls Apartment Fire
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- Two people were rescued after fire broke out in an apartment building in Fergus Falls. While most of the people are able to head back to…