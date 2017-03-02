NDSU MBB May Look to its Depth in Summit League Tournament

Tyson Ward scored a career-high 22 points vs. IUPUI earlier this season
Keith Albertson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) — The No. 2-seeded North Dakota State men’s basketball team (19-10 overall, 11-5 Summit League) will play No. 7 seed IUPUI (13-17, 7-9 Summit) in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday, Mar. 4, at 8:30 p.m. inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The winner will play the winner of No. 3 seed Omaha and No. 6 seed Fort Wayne in the second semifinal on Monday night.

Mar. 4       vs. (7) IUPUI          8:30 p.m.

Mar. 6       Semifinals               8:30 p.m.

Mar. 7       Championship       8 p.m.

Where to Watch: All quarterfinal and semifinal games of the Summit League Tournament will be broadcast on Midco Sports Network and be available on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Tuesday’s championship game will be on ESPN2.

Radio: Each NDSU game will be broadcast on 107.9 The Fox, as well as being streamed on the 107.9 The Fox app and GoBison.com/allaccess. Jeff Culhane (play-by-play) and Jeremy Jorgenson (analyst) will call the action.

What’s at Stake: The winner of the Summit League Championship receives an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. NDSU is looking for its third league tournament title in four years and its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

