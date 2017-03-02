NDSU Women’s Basketball Embracing Underdog Role

The Bison are the 7-seed in the Summit League Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team (6-23 overall) is scheduled to tip-off play in The Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Saturday, March 4, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The No. 7 seed Bison are slated to take on No. 2 seed IUPUI (22-7 overall) in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m.

Series History

Saturday’s Summit League tournament quarterfinal against IUPUI will mark the 23rd meeting in the all-time series. The Jaguars lead the series, 13-9, after winning both games against the Bison during the regular season. North Dakota State and IUPUI have met twice in The Summit League tournament (2011-12 and 2013-14), with the Jags winning both meetings.

NDSU in The Summit League Tournament

The Bison are 1-7 in Summit League tournament competition.

NDSU has lost its last seven games in Sioux Falls.

The lone North Dakota State victory in the league tournament was in 2008-09 when the Bison defeated Western Illinois in the quarterfinals, 46-43.

Saturday will mark the first appearance in the league tournament for NDSU since 2014-15. The Bison did not qualify for the tournament in 2015-16.

Bison Notes

The Bison enter The Summit League tournament at 6-23 overall after losing at Oral Roberts Feb. 25, 71-64. NDSU has dropped its last three games.

Through 29 contests, junior guard Taylor Thunstedt leads the team and ranks seventh in The Summit League in scoring with 14.8 points per game, while senior forward Brianna Jones paces the team and is tied for fourth in the league with 7.2 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Sarah Jacobson leads the Bison and is sixth in the league in assists with 3.5 assists per game. Freshman guard/forward Anna Goodhope leads the Bison in field-goal percentage at 48 percent (39-of-81), while freshman forward Reilly Jacobson ranks second at 47 percent (61-of-130).

leads the Bison in field-goal percentage at 48 percent (39-of-81), while freshman forward Reilly Jacobson ranks second at 47 percent (61-of-130). Thunstedt ranks eighth in the nation in three-point field goals made with 92 treys in 29 games.

As a team, the Bison are averaging only 63.7 points per game while giving up 74.7 points per game. NDSU is outrebounding opponents, 37.8 to 36.8. NDSU’s 37.8 rebounds per game rank second in The Summit League.

North Dakota State ranks 39th in the nation in three-point field-goal percentage at 35.4 percent.

