NDSU’s Miller, Werner Claim All-Conference Honors
Paul Miller is First Team All-Conference, Dexter Werner is Sixth Man of the Year
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State junior guard Paul Miller was named to the All-Summit League first team, and senior forward Dexter Werner earned second-team All-Summit League honors and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
Miller is the first Bison to garner first-team all-league honors as a junior since Marshall Bjorklund in 2013. Miller averaged 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in league play, shooting 42 percent from three-point range and 78 percent at the free throw line. He led all Summit League players with 52 three-pointers in conference play.
Werner also won Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 as a sophomore. He posted averages of 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in league play, shooting 58 percent from the field. Werner also shot 83 percent at the free throw line and ranked fourth in blocks per game and eighth in steals per game among Summit League players.
Werner led NDSU in rebounds, steals and blocks and ranked second on the team in scoring behind Miller.
The awards are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and media of the league’s nine member institutions.
The No. 2 seed Bison will play No. 7 seed IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.
2016-17 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Tyler Flack, South Dakota
Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha
John Konchar, Fort Wayne
Paul Miller, North Dakota State
Matt Mooney, South Dakota
Second Team
Daniel Amigo, Denver
Garret Covington, Western Illinois
Mo Evans, Fort Wayne
Marcus Tyus, Omaha
Dexter Werner, North Dakota State
Honorable Mention
Darell Combs, IUPUI
Matt O’Leary, IUPUI
Albert Owens, Oral Roberts
Joe Rosga, Denver
Tre’Shawn Thurman, Omaha
Player of the Year
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Defensive Player of the Year
Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha
Sixth Man of the Year
Dexter Werner, North Dakota State
Freshman of the Year
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts
Coach of the Year
Craig Smith, South Dakota