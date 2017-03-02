NDSU’s Miller, Werner Claim All-Conference Honors

Paul Miller is First Team All-Conference, Dexter Werner is Sixth Man of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State junior guard Paul Miller was named to the All-Summit League first team, and senior forward Dexter Werner earned second-team All-Summit League honors and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Miller is the first Bison to garner first-team all-league honors as a junior since Marshall Bjorklund in 2013. Miller averaged 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in league play, shooting 42 percent from three-point range and 78 percent at the free throw line. He led all Summit League players with 52 three-pointers in conference play.

Werner also won Sixth Man of the Year in 2015 as a sophomore. He posted averages of 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in league play, shooting 58 percent from the field. Werner also shot 83 percent at the free throw line and ranked fourth in blocks per game and eighth in steals per game among Summit League players.

Werner led NDSU in rebounds, steals and blocks and ranked second on the team in scoring behind Miller.

The awards are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and media of the league’s nine member institutions.

The No. 2 seed Bison will play No. 7 seed IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. in Sioux Falls, S.D.

2016-17 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Tyler Flack, South Dakota

Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha

John Konchar, Fort Wayne

Paul Miller, North Dakota State

Matt Mooney, South Dakota

Second Team

Daniel Amigo, Denver

Garret Covington, Western Illinois

Mo Evans, Fort Wayne

Marcus Tyus, Omaha

Dexter Werner, North Dakota State

Honorable Mention

Darell Combs, IUPUI

Matt O’Leary, IUPUI

Albert Owens, Oral Roberts

Joe Rosga, Denver

Tre’Shawn Thurman, Omaha



Player of the Year

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Defensive Player of the Year

Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha

Sixth Man of the Year

Dexter Werner, North Dakota State

Freshman of the Year

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Coach of the Year

Craig Smith, South Dakota