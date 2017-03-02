Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show Returns to the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show returns this weekend to the Fargodome.

This year’s show has nearly 200 exhibits including boats, RVs, camping equipment and hunting gear.

There are daily seminars and family–friendly activities such as trout fishing and Twiggy the water skiing squirrel.

The show provides the entire region a chance to celebrate the great outdoors.

“So if you go to different areas, you’re going to find different products, plus all your friends and neighbors are out here,” said show producer Barry Cenaiko. “So, it’s really fun, especially on the weekend to see people run into each other and have a great day out at the show.”

This is the 52nd year for the event.

The show is open all weekend.

