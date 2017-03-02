Rick Perry Confirmed as Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Senate has confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary.

The vote was 62-37.

Perry, who once pledged to eliminate the department, has repeatedly promised to be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile.

He has said he’ll work to develop American energy in all forms which is good news to Senator John Hoeven.

“We’re anxious to get him up to North Dakota,” said Sen. Hoeven. “He’s agreed to come, not only to see what we’re doing in oil and gas, but also in renewables and also to bring him to the Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota where we’re really leading the way, globally, in terms of energy technology.”

Hoeven said he looks forward to working with Perry to provide a true path forward for clean coal technology.