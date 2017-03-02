Wanted Man Arrested at Barnesville Gas Station

TJ Nelson

 

 

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A man wanted in connection with a Twin Cities area attempted homicide has been arrested in Barnesville.

Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist says 19-year-old Antavarius Baker was spotted in a vehicle at a gas station.

Baker was taken into custody without incident.

He’s being held in the Clay County jail on a second-degree attempted murder warrant out of Hennepin County.

