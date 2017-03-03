Coach of the Week: NDSU Wrestling’s Roger Kish

FARGO, N.D. — This weeks coach of the week is NDSU wrestling’s Roger Kish.

Kish is in his sixth season as head coach of North Dakota State. He is the fourth head coach in the 59-year history of the Bison wrestling program, and he has a 40-34 overall record.

He spent two years as an assistant wrestling coach at NDSU prior to taking the head coaching position for the 2011-12 season.

The Bison begin competition in the Big 12 Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.