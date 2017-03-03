EDC BBB: Davies Routs Red River, Sheyenne Upsets West Fargo

Eagles and Mustangs clinch spot in State Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — The semifinals of the boys East Region Tournament took place at the Scheels Center today. In the first semifinal, No. 1 Davies won with ease over No.5 Red River 90-69. Senior Matt Veit finished with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists for the Eagles.

In the second semifinal game, No. 3 Sheyenne squeaked by No. 2 West Fargo 65-64. Josh Thiele hit a three-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining to give the Mustangs the one-point lead.

Davies will face Sheyenne for the EDC title on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at the Scheels Center. West Fargo and Red River drop down to the consolation bracket with a chance to qualify for the state tournament.