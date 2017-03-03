EDC GBB: Davies and Shanley Clinch State Tournament Berths

Eagles Roll Past Huskies; Deacons Comeback Against Knights
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The East Region Tournament continued for the girls bracket with two berths to the state tournament on the line. In the first semifinal game No. 1 Davies took care of  No. 4 Wahpeton 66-48. Junior Raegan Linster scored a game-high 26 points for the Eagles.

In the other semifinal game, No. 2 Shanley trailed at halftime, but battled back to defeat No. 6 Grand Forks Central 70-55.

Both the Deacons and Eagles clinch a berth in the Class-A state tournament and will play each other March 4 at 6:00 p.m. for the East Region title. The other two state qualifiers will be decided earlier in the day on Saturday.

