Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees

Moorhead's Herbranson and Shanley's Kava square off for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — Moorhead’s boys hockey team and Shanley’s boys basketball team have had very successful seasons. Players will say the individual accolades don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but one player from each of those teams is still a nominees for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, sponsored by the Darin Zaun Agency.

In a section 8AA game against Roseau, Matt Herbanson scored a goal after a filthy move.

Shanley’s Jake Kava drove past one defender and through another two to get a layup and draw the foul.

You can vote for the Am Fam HS Play of the Week on our Twitter page @KVRRSports or under the sports tab of our website. The winner will air on Monday night.