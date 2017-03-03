Firehouse Subs Grants the West Fargo Police Department a Hefty Donation

FARGO, N.D. — Thanks to Firehouse Subs and generous donations from the public, the West Fargo Police Department will be getting some new gear.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated more than $27,000 dollars to the department.

The money will go towards purchasing ballistic vests and helmets for the force.

Franchise owners say it’s all about giving back to the people who put their lives on the line every day as a service to others.

“I think it really speaks volumes as far as the community support that we provide and that’s really why we chose this franchise as a purchase for our owners,” said Cathie Thompson, the Franchisee of Firehouse Subs in Fargo.

Donations are raised by canisters at the sub shop, selling recycled pickle buckets and from customers who round up their total bill.