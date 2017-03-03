NDSU Readies for Rematch with IUPUI in Summit League Tournament

Bison hold the two seed in the Summit League Tournament.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) — Championship-caliber focus and high-octane effort.

That’s what the North Dakota State men’s basketball team hopes to bring each time it steps on the court.

Coming off an exciting regular season that saw the highest home attendance in more than two decades, the Bison aim for postseason success when they take the floor at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the Summit League Tournament on Saturday.

After finishing Summit League play 11-5, the Bison head into the tournament as the No. 2 seed featuring a blend of youth and seasoned veterans. All five of their starters –Khy Kabellis, Carlin Dupree, Paul Miller, A.J. Jacobson and Dylan Miller – have at least one year of significant floor experience in the tournament. Then, of course, there’s senior big man Dexter Werner who brings as much experience as anyone off the bench.

Behind No. 1 seed South Dakota and the Bison, five teams finished between 9-7 and 7-9, indicating the surreal amount of parity the conference boasts this season.

A Bison victory on Saturday night against IUPUI would pit NDSU against the winner of the Omaha-Fort Wayne game in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.