NDSU’s 800 Cafe Serves Up Fresh Farm Products

FARGO, N.D. — Lunch is served at NDSU and this time, it’s from the farm table.

The dietetics students of NDSU spent their afternoon showing off their cooking skills while preparing lunch for their classmates, faculty and staff.

Lunch was served in the 800 cafe, which is operated by the students.

Today’s main entree consisted of pecan salad, butternut squash and herb crusted pork.

In the cafe, they can only prepare meals that are 800 calories or less.

“In America, proportion sizes are such a big issue and that’s what’s leading to obesity I think,” said student Bailey Plutowski. “So, getting people healthy and good portion sizes here will teach them to bring that elsewhere.”

The 800 Cafe meals are served each Thursday and Friday through May 5.