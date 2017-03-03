The 2017 Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show Offering New Fishing Products

Carrot Fishing Rods are One of the New Tackle Products That Can be Found at the Sportsmen's Show

FARGO, N.D. — The 2017 Sportsmen’s Show has a new fishing rod you can take a bite out of.

Their carrot fishing rod is on display among the may boats, RVs and fishing tackle showcased in the Fargodome.

It’s designers say the rod is made from carrot fibers.

Although it’s lightweight, they say it’s strong.

“People have been very interested and enthusiastic about that,” said Barry Cenaiko, the show’s manager. “I’ve held them and I think I’m going to end up buying one because it’s just a really neat fishing rod and it’s just cool.”

The Sportsmen’s Show will run all weekend.

You can buy tickets at the door or at any Casey’s General Store.

More information about the Sportsmen’s Show can be found here.