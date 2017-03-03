UND Closes Regular Season with Eyes on Big Sky Title

Fighting Hawks tied for first in Big Sky

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND ATHLETICS) — Senior Day sets up with the potential of being extra special if North Dakota can knock off Portland State Saturday afternoon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. A victory would clinch the No. 1 seed for the Fighting Hawks at next week’s Big Sky Tournament and give the program at least a share of the regular season title.

The Fighting Hawks will honor their four-member senior class of Corey Baldwin (2015-17), Thomas Blake (2013-17), Quinton Hooker (2014-17) and Devon Pekas (2016-17) prior to the 3:05 p.m. CT tip-off with the Vikings.