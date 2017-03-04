Boys Basketball Roundup: Shanley, West Fargo will Join Sheyenne, Davies at State Tournament

West Fargo and Shanley win their consolation rounds to make it to the North Dakota state tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Davies boys basketball remains undefeated on the season with an 89-74 win over Sheyenne in the East Region Tournament final.

The Eagles will join West Fargo, Shanley and Sheyenne as teams out of the East region to make the state tournament.

Saturday boys scores:

(1) Davies, 89, (3) Sheyenne, 74

(2) West Fargo, 66, (4) Devils Lake, 60

(6) Shanley, 76, (5) Grand Forks Central, 69