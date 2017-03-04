Charity Sled Hockey Tournament Helps to Get People Back on their Feet

Kids and adults with physical disabilities competed in a sled hockey tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Disabled adults and kids in Fargo still have a way to hit the ice rinks and play hockey.

Six teams competed in a sled hockey tournament at Angels Arena.

Hope Inc. specializes in improving the lives of children and adults with mobility challenges.

Teams were set up based on their age range.

It’s one of many ways the group gives everyone a chance to become an athlete.

“Just so they get that opportunity to compete like every other able bodied individual. So this is a competitive sport this is a Paralympic sport and allows them to play super hard, put it all on the ice and it’s just awesome,” said Adair Grommesh, Executive Director with Hope Inc.

The next fundraiser sled hockey tournament will be held from March 10th through the 12th.