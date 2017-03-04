Fargo Cyclers Ride to Help Ex-Cons Find a Fresh Start

Cyclebar offered a charity ride to help people returning from confinement

FARGO, N.D. — With warmer weather come greater opportunities for outdoor fun, but cyclers are staying indoors to help ex-cons get back on their feet.

Riders put on their cycling shoes and came out to Cyclebar in Fargo for a charity ride.

F5 Project teamed up with Cyclebar from two to three in the afternoon to help transition people returning from confinement to a new life.

Money will be donated to F5 to help support safe and affordable housing, employment and healthy socialization.

“Cycle bar offers charity rides. We do about four to eight a month and it’s really important for us to give back to our communities especially the local charities,” said Jodi Roper, Cyclebar owner.

Cyclebar will be holding a concert series next Saturday at 9 am.