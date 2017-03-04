Fargo Cyclers Ride to Help Ex-Cons Find a Fresh Start

Cyclebar offered a charity ride to help people returning from confinement
Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — With warmer weather come greater opportunities for outdoor fun, but cyclers are staying indoors to help ex-cons get back on their feet.

Riders put on their cycling shoes and came out to Cyclebar in Fargo for a charity ride.

F5 Project teamed up with Cyclebar from two to three in the afternoon to help transition people returning from confinement to a new life.

Money will be donated to F5 to help support safe and affordable housing, employment and healthy socialization.

“Cycle bar offers charity rides. We do about four to eight a month and it’s really important for us to give back to our communities especially the local charities,” said Jodi Roper, Cyclebar owner.

Cyclebar will be holding a concert series next Saturday at 9 am.

Related Post

Two Local Fargo Women Who Created ‘Matthews ...
Live United Awards Showcase Community Support
The City of Fargo Works with the Community to Plan...
YWCA Preps to Open Renovated Shelter

You Might Like