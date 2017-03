Girls Basketball Roundup: Shanley Wins East Region Tournament

Deacons beat Davies 62-47

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the North Dakota state tournament for Class-A with the 15-point win against Davies.

State tournament matchups:

Shanley vs. Bismarck, March 9, 1:00

Bismarck vs. Wahpeton, March 9, 3:00

Mandan vs. Devils Lake, March 9, 5:00

Davies vs. Bismarck, March 9, 7:00