Lawmakers Update the Public on the Current Legislative Session

Democrats and Republicans each gave seperate updates in Fargo and Casselton

FARGO, N.D. — We’re about halfway through the North Dakota legislative session and discussions are getting heated up.

Democratic representatives from District 44 gave brief updates on the session so far and answered questions from citizens.

“The District 44 legislators had a great time today visiting with our constituents about issues that are important to them and some of the updates that are happening at the ND legislature right now,” said Karla Hanson, Democratic Representative from District 44.

They talked about several issues like DAPL, medical marijuana and tobacco prevention, but there was one thing which seemed to be on everyone’s mind — budget cuts.

“People are concerned with how that will impact a higher education, long term care, and k-12 education. As well as the crisis we have about the shortage of mental health care and addiction services we have in our state,” said Hanson.

Lawmakers say they’re keeping the public informed with budget updates as much as they can.

“I do want to make sure people stay engaged about the budget. Often the budget is one of the last things we talk about so to hold on to the next 40 days and stay engaged with us and we’ll continue to try to communicate back as much as possible,” said Joshua Boschee, Democratic Representative from District 44.

Republican lawmakers from District 22 met in Casselton to give an update on the current legislative session.

“I think everyone realizes the high times we’ve had in the oil boom and agriculture prices were high,” said Michael Howe, Republican Representative of District 22.

Howe says no matter how difficult times can get, legislators are doing their best to keep North Dakota in good hands.

“People understand both commodities are low right now and they understand we need to make reductions and we need to make budgets, we need to make cuts,” said Howe.

Democrats and Republicans agree that community engagement is crucial to a good outcome.

“Hearing from constituents makes it that much more important,” said Boschee.

“We need their input and we need to let them know what we’re doing out there and they can tell us where to make adjustments as needed,” said Howe.

Lawmakers from both parties say they’re looking forward to give more updates during the next forum meetings.

Representatives from District 44 will meet again at the Northport Library in Fargo on Saturday April 1st.