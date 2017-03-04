Minnesota State Hockey Brackets Released

Moorhead faces Hill-Murray; EGF faces St. Cloud Cathedral

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The brackets are out for the Minnesota State High School hockey tournaments. In Class AA, the Moorhead Spuds have been awarded the three seed and will face Hill-Murray. In Class A, East Grand Forks is the four seed and will play St. Cloud Cathedral who is the five seed. All Quarterfinal games will be held at the Xcel Energy Center. Below is the list of times and dates for the Quarterfinal games.

Class A

3/8 Wednesday 11 a.m. — Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake vs. No. 2 Delano

3/8 Wednesday 1 p.m. — Northfield vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi

3/8 Wednesday 6 p.m. — Luverne vs. No. 1 Hermantown

3/8 Wednesday 8 p.m. — No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks

Class AA

3/9 Thursday 11 a.m. — Lakeville South vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Academy

3/9 Thursday 1 p.m. — Hill Murray vs. No. 3 Moorhead

3/9 Thursday 6 p.m. — Wayzata vs. No. 1 Eden Prairie

3/9 Thursday 8 p.m. — No. 5 Grand Rapids vs. No. 4 Maple Grove