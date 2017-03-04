UND Women’s Basketball Works toward Big Sky Tournament

Fighting Hawks prepare for conference tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. — The North Dakota women’s basketball team ends the regular season with a share of the Big Sky title.

The Fighting Hawks (20-9, 15-3 BSC) fell to Portland State (14-16, 8-10 BSC) in the season finale, giving them the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament beginning on March 6.

KVRR Sports anchors Keith Albertson and Jeremy Klein preview the Big Sky tournament and UND’s chances of making a deep run.