Arrest Made in West Fargo Liquor Store Robbery

West Fargo Police arrest a man for robbing Bernie's Wines and Liquors

Police responded to a robbery in West Fargo during broad daylight.

It happened around 2:45 this afternoon at Bernie’s Wines and Liquors on Sheyenne Street.

37-year-old Christopher Burns entered the store and demanded a free bottle.

After he was told no, he demanded money instead. An unknown amount of money was handed over.

He fled the store and got into his car. West Fargo Police later arrested him for robbery and transported him to the Cass County Jail.

No weapons were involved but Burns did have possession of drug paraphernalia.