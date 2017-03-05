Assault in Grand Forks IHOP Parking Lot

Police search for suspect in Grand Forks assault
Alison Voorhees

Grand Forks Police are looking for a man involved in an assault in the IHOP parking lot early this morning.

The victim says his phone was stolen during the assault which happened after an argument started in the restaurant

The suspect is described as a black man with short hair, shaved on the sides.

He was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and he’s believed to be between 21 and 26 years old.

The officers later recovered the phone at the scene. If you witnessed the assault or have any information, contact the Grand Forks Police Department.

Arrest Made in West Fargo Liquor Store Robbery

Police responded to a robbery in West Fargo during broad daylight. It happened around 2:45 this afternoon at Bernie's Wines and Liquors on Sheyenne Street. 37-year-old Christopher Burns entered the store and demanded a free bottle. After he was told…

