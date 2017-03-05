Big Sky Basketball Conference Tournaments Set

UND men seeded 1; UND women seeded 2.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND ATHLETICS) — Quinton Hooker scored 29 points to help deliver North Dakota’s first regular season men’s basketball conference title in 22 seasons with an 82-73 victory over Portland State. Making it extra special was that it came on Hooker’s Senior Day that he celebrated with three classmates in a pre-game ceremony.

With the win, UND (19-9, 14-4 BSC) will head to Reno, Nevada as the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky Tournament. Hooker’s heroics came in front of a season-high 2,870 fans.

The Fighting Hawks play their first game in Reno next Thursday against the winner of No. 8 Portland State-No. 9 Northern Arizona matchup in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

North Dakota Women’s Basketball

North Dakota (20-9, 15-3) will share the regular season championship with Montana State. UND will take the two seed into the Big Sky Conference Tournament with the quarterfinal round beginning Monday. UND will get the winner of the No. 7 Portland State and No. 10 Northern Arizona matchup in a 7:35 p.m. Central tip.