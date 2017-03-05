GoFundMe Account Started For Family Of Man Killed In Freak Accident

Nathan Martinson Died After Being Pinned Between Two Trucks

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a man killed in a tragic accident at a south Fargo business.

Nathan Martinson, 41, died after he was pinned between two large trucks at Custom Truck and Auto Shine on February 28.

The GoFundMe account is seeking money to help with funeral costs and to support his family.

Martinson’s funeral was held March 3 at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo.

If you’d like to support the family, you can find a link to the account here.