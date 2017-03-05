NDSU Basketball Upended in Conference Tourney

Bison basketball season ends after loss to IUPUI
Jeremy Klein

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU ATHLETICS) – The No. 2 seeded North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-57 to No. 7 seed IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Jaguars outscored the Bison 39-24 in the second half.

IUPUI held a 37-33 lead at halftime. NDSU pulled within one at 44-43 with 13:31 remaining, but IUPUI responded with nine straight points to go ahead 10. The Bison never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Bison made just 6-of-24 shots in the second half for 25 percent. IUPUI posted a 22-13 rebounding advantage after halftime.

Junior guard Paul Miller finished with 24 points and seven rebounds to lead NDSU. Aaron Brennan posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI.

NDSU fell to 19-11 with the loss. It was the first time in five years the Bison did not advance to the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.

IUPUI will play the winner of No. 3 seed Omaha and No. 6 seed Fort Wayne on Monday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

